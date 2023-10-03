Assam govt increases minimum wage of tea garden workers by Rs 18: Sarma

The Assam government has decided to hike the daily minimum wage of tea garden workers by Rs 18, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During a cabinet meeting chaired by Sarma, the decision was taken to increase the wages in both Brahmaputra and Barak valleys with effect from October 1.

"The cabinet decided to increase the minimum daily wages of tea garden workers. In Brahmaputra valley, the daily wage has been increased to Rs 250 from Rs 232 with effect from October 1. In Barak valley, the workers will get Rs 228 instead of Rs 210 from now," he said.

Briefing the press after the meeting on Monday, Sarma said the government has given instructions to the garden managements to give a 20-per cent bonus for the ensuing Durga Puja.

"There will be a 3-per cent reservation in government jobs for tea garden workers and adivasi people with immediate effect. This will be for only the non-creamy layer," he said.

The chief minister also said a decision was taken to create Bajali district by bifurcating the existing Barpeta district.

Sharing another decision of the cabinet, Sarma said that for students in government schools from Class 7-12, 5 per cent seats will be reserved in medical and engineering courses.

"This will attract students towards government institutions," he said.

The cabinet also decided to ban drinking water bottles of sizes up to 250 ml from Monday, Sarma added.