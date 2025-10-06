Assam ready to extend help in landslide-hit Darjeeling, Sikkim: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed concern over the loss of lives in West Bengal's Darjeeling due to landslides, and the situation in rain-battered Sikkim, assuring all possible assistance to tide over the crisis.

'We are extremely distressed by the devastation and loss of lives in Darjeeling and elsewhere in North Bengal due to heavy rains,' Sarma said in a post on X.

The toll in the devastating landslides in Darjeeling district has risen to 24, as disaster management personnel continued rescue operations on Monday, with several people still missing and thousands of tourists stranded in cut-off hill pockets.