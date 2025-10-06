Home / India News / Assam ready to extend help in landslide-hit Darjeeling, Sikkim: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed concern over the loss of lives in West Bengal's Darjeeling (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed concern over the loss of lives in West Bengal's Darjeeling due to landslides, and the situation in rain-battered Sikkim, assuring all possible assistance to tide over the crisis.

'We are extremely distressed by the devastation and loss of lives in Darjeeling and elsewhere in North Bengal due to heavy rains,' Sarma said in a post on X.

The toll in the devastating landslides in Darjeeling district has risen to 24, as disaster management personnel continued rescue operations on Monday, with several people still missing and thousands of tourists stranded in cut-off hill pockets.

'On behalf of the people of Assam, we are ready to provide any support to the Govt of West Bengal in rescue and relief operations,' the CM said.

He also said that the people of Assam 'stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Sikkim in this hour of crisis'.

'The Government of Assam is committed to extend any possible assistance that is required to deal with ongoing floods and landslides,' Sarma said, tagging Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang Golay in his post.

Torrential rainfall has lashed Sikkim over the past few days, triggering floods and landslides at several places, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

