Home / India News / Bengal Guv cuts short personal visit, rushes to landslide-hit Darjeeling

Bengal Guv cuts short personal visit, rushes to landslide-hit Darjeeling

The landslides, triggered by over 300 mm of rain in just 12 hours, have ravaged the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region at the foothills, officials said

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
Bose will also submit a report in the evening with specific recommendations to the competent authorities
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday cut short his personal visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and rushed to landslide-hit Darjeeling, a senior official said.

The toll in the devastating landslides in Darjeeling district has risen to 24, as disaster management personnel continued rescue operations on Monday, with several people still missing and thousands of tourists stranded in cut-off hill pockets.

Bose would supervise the rescue operations and talk to the affected people, he said.

"Governor Bose has flown back from Tirupati this morning and is heading towards Darjeeling. He will be visiting the landslide-affected areas in Mirik and supervising the rescue and rehabilitation efforts," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

The governor is also coordinating with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and taking regular updates regarding the situation in Darjeeling, he said.

Bose will also submit a report in the evening with specific recommendations to the competent authorities, the official said.

The landslides, triggered by over 300 mm of rain in just 12 hours, have ravaged the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region at the foothills, officials said.

Among the worst-affected areas are Mirik, Sukhiapokhri and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling, and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five aides of Maulana Tauqeer Raza face ₹1.25 cr notice over power theft

6 patients killed in Jaipur hospital fire; kin protest staff negligence

Delhi drinkers may soon pay Gurugram-like prices for premium liquor

6 patients killed in fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital; PM Modi condoles deaths

Overnight rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR, temperatures dip after hot spell

Topics :DarjeelingDarjeeling NewslandslideGovernor appointments

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story