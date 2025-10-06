Home / India News / Telangana govt asks health officials to alert public on Coldrif cough syrup

Telangana govt asks health officials to alert public on Coldrif cough syrup

The DGHS, in the advisory, stated that most acute cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and often resolve without pharmacological intervention

India cough syrup, new drug policy
The Madhya Pradesh government on October 4 banned the sale of Coldrif syrup. Representative Image
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Telangana government has directed all District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) to sensitise public on the 'alert' concerning the Coldrif cough syrup, which has been found "adulterated" with a toxic substance.

In a communication to the DM&HOs, the Telangana government's Director of Public Health directed the officials to raise public awareness about the alert issued on September 4 by the state Drugs Control Administration to stop using Coldrif syrup of Batch No. SR-13, which has been allegedly found adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance.

If people are in possession of the syrup, they should immediately report to the local drug control authority on its toll free number, the communication (dated October 5), shared with the media on Monday, said.

The Director of Public Health also asked DM&HOs to strictly implement and disseminate the advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union Ministry of Health, regarding the judicious prescribing and dispensing of cough syrups for children.

The DGHS, in the advisory, stated that most acute cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and often resolve without pharmacological intervention.

Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years. They are generally not recommended for ages below five years, and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing and other relevant precautions.

The advisory also said all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments must ensure procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients.

The Madhya Pradesh government on October 4 banned the sale of Coldrif syrup following the death of nine children due to suspected kidney infection in Chhindwara district since September 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengal Guv cuts short personal visit, rushes to landslide-hit Darjeeling

LIVE news updates: Ashok Gehlot demands probe into Jaipur hospital fire

Supreme Court questions Sonam Wangchuk's plea, assures wife access in jail

Five aides of Maulana Tauqeer Raza face ₹1.25 cr notice over power theft

6 patients killed in Jaipur hospital fire; kin protest staff negligence

Topics :Cough syrupTelanganaTelangana govt

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story