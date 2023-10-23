Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 1.17 cr in Champhai, one arrested

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles, along with Mizoram Police, recovered 168 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.17 crore in Mizoram's Champhai District's Tlangsam Village, and arrested one person on October 21, an official from the Assam Rifles said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Lalhmingmawia, age 61, a resident of Champhai District.

"Assam Rifles, alongwith Mizoram Police, recovered 168 grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1.17 crore in general area Tlangsam, Champhai, Mizoram on 21 Oct 2023," the Assam Rifles said in a post on X.

Earlier, in a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and the Anti-Narcotics Squad recovered heroin worth Rs 2.74 crore in three separate operations in General Area Bawngkawn in South Aizawl, Tlangsam, and Zote in Mizoram, with the arrest of four people, an official statement said on Sunday.

The operations were carried out by a combined team of the Assam Rifles and Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, and the Police Department of the Champhai district based on specific information.

According to the official statement, the recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics (Anti-Narcotics Squad) of Aizawl and Champahi police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, the Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 17 cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, 88 cases of Beer, 15 cases and 2 bottles of whiskey and 16 cases of wine worth Rs 26.86 Lakh in Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information in the general area of World Bank Road (Zokawthar-Melbuk).