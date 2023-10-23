Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'very poor', with AQI of 306

LIVE: Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'very poor', with AQI of 306

The overall air quality in the national capital on Monday morning was recorded in the 'Very Poor category', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306 against 302 recorded on Sunday afternoon, as per SAFAR-India.

Governments should open a new front in the international clampdown on tax evasion with a global minimum tax on billionaires, which could raise $250 billion annually, the EU Tax Observatory said on Monday. If levied, the sum would be equivalent to only 2% of the nearly $13 trillion in wealth owned by the 2,700 billionaires globally, the research group hosted at the Paris School of Economics said.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday said ousting the party from power at the Centre next year would be the "biggest act of patriotism" that would clear all obstacles to the country's progress.

