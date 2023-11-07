Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Mizoram CM confident of returning to power

Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comofortable majority." As the polling for Mizoram Assembly election is set to begin on Tuesday, where over 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, the state is witnessing tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, with just hours to go until the people of Mizoram exercise their right to vote, here is a look at the key constituencies and the prominent leaders in the state Congress and BJP are engaged in a fierce fight in Chhattisgarh, with both parties seeking to outdo each other in terms of poll promises as the state faces the first phase of assembly polls on Tuesday for 20 seats in the Naxal-affected Bastar region and a few constituencies in other districts. "Corruption" and the price of paddy have emerged as key issues in the polls, with the BJP targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on alleged scams and the "hawala money funding" related to the Mahadev gaming app.