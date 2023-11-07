Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Mizoram CM confident of returning to power

Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comofortable majority."
As the polling for Mizoram Assembly election is set to begin on Tuesday, where over 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, the state is witnessing tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, with just hours to go until the people of Mizoram exercise their right to vote, here is a look at the key constituencies and the prominent leaders in the state Congress and BJP are engaged in a fierce fight in Chhattisgarh, with both parties seeking to outdo each other in terms of poll promises as the state faces the first phase of assembly polls on Tuesday for 20 seats in the Naxal-affected Bastar region and a few constituencies in other districts. "Corruption" and the price of paddy have emerged as key issues in the polls, with the BJP targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on alleged scams and the "hawala money funding" related to the Mahadev gaming app.
Chhattisgarh polls 2023: BJP winning a minimum of 14 seats in phase-1, says Raman Singh
BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says, "BJP is winning a minimum of 14 seats in the first phase...Both phases will be good, and the BJP will form the government with a complete majority. There is an enormous undercurrent for the BJP in Chhattisgarh."
9:44 AM
Here's what BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh had to say on anti-incumbency
Voting for remaining 10 seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh begins amid tight security
9:15 AM
Smog engulfs Delhi part of national capital as air quality in the severe category
8:52 AM
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kondagaon as they await turn
8:38 AM
Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls: PM Modi urges people to participate in festival of democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to cast their vote and become participants in the festival of Democracy as the voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, involving 20 seats in the state's southern region, began on Tuesday.
"Today is the day of the sacred festival of Democracy in Chhattisgarh. I request all the voters of the first phase of assembly elections to cast their votes and become participants in this festival. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all the young friends of the state who will cast their vote for the first time!" PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
8:36 AM
Chhattisgarh: Congress candidate from Konta Assembly Constituency, Kawasi Lakhma cast votes
8:16 AM
Mizoram Assembly Polls: State gears up for triangular fight between MNF, ZPM, Congress
Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3.
The voting began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 3 p.m.
A total of 174 candidates are in the fray.
8:08 AM
Mizoram elections: CM Zoramthanga exudes confidence in forming the govt with complete majority
Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comofortable majority."
8:07 AM
Mizoram elections: CM Zoramthanga exudes confidence in forming the govt with complete majority
Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comofortable majority."
7:55 AM
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Cong candidate Mohan Markam says confident of winning for third time
7:46 AM
Every vote will lay foundation of developed, prosperous Mizoram: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers, as every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram.
"I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram," Shah said in a post on 'X'.
7:43 AM
Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: Did development work despite fight against Covid
7:38 AM
Mizoram CM to cast vote after morning meet, cites glitch in the voting machine
Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga could not cast a vote; he says, "Because the machine was not working. I was voting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meet."
7:32 AM
Here's what Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had to say as state goes to poll
Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "It will not be a hung Assembly. It will be MNF Government. I have full confidence in that."
"BJP is not an alliance partner. NDA is there in the Centre. Here in the state, we don't have any alliance with BJP or any other party...We are only a partner of the NDA in the Centre, here in the state we support the NDA on issue based," he says.
7:19 AM
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: CRPF jawan injured in IED blast by naxals
One jawan of CRPF CoBRA Battalion injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Tondamarka area of Sukma. The jawan was deployed for election duty: Sukma SP Kiran Chavan
7:18 AM
Mizoram Assembly elections: CM Zoramthanga casts his vote
7:12 AM
Voting for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 begins.
Twenty of the 90 assembly seats will be voting in the first phase of polls. Over 4 million electors will vote across 5,304 polling stations in the first phase.
7:07 AM
Voting for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 begins
Voting underway for Mizoram Assembly elections
7:02 AM
Key players and constituencies to look for in Chhattisgarh assembly elections
As the Congress is jostling to remain in power in Chhattisgarh, the main Opposition - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - is also trying to regain control of the state it governed for 15 years, from 2003 to 2018, with both parties fielding their prominent leaders with a strong mass base.
In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, voting for 20 seats in the state's south will begin on Tuesday. The remaining 70 seats will undergo polling on November 17 in the second phase. There are several constituencies that hold strong significance in the state's politics.