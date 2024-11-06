Assembly has done its job after passing special status resolution: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Assembly has done its job after it passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

The resolution, which also expressed "concern" over the "unilateral removal" of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes.

"The assembly has done its job. I will only say this much," a beaming Abdullah told reporters outside the assembly complex.

NC MLA and J-K's deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added.

BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

"We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address," he said.

As the BJP members continued to raise slogans against the resolution, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said put it to voice vote and it was passed amidst the din.

As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House.

The Speaker then adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

However, after the House met again, it continued to witness a ruckus, forcing the speaker to adjourn it for an hour.