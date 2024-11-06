BS BFSI Insight Summit 2024 LIVE: Summit to kick-off today, top industry leaders in attendance

BS BFSI Summit 2024 LIVE: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit - the biggest financial sector event in the country - returns with an expanded format at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. More than 100 industry leaders will participate in various formats including panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The summit will feature dedicated sessions exploring the impact of technology and AI on the financial sector. SBI Chairman Setty will inaugurate the event, followed by a fireside chat with RBI Governor Das on the opening day. Das' remarks will be particularly significant for market observers, as they come before December's monetary policy review, which will be his last in his current term.

The summit will feature leading figures from the finance industry across its three-day duration such as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Debasish Panda, Deputy Governor of RBI T Rabi Sankar, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, veteran banker and non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services K V Kamath, heads of large public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, mutual fund chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief investment officers, insurance company chiefs, chief technology officers of financial technology companies, economists, and many more. The summit will end with a fireside chat with KV Kamath, the veteran banker.