Association with World Bank will prove beneficial for UP: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh is a state with limitless possibilities and its association with the World Bank will prove to be beneficial and fruitful for the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Welcoming a delegation of the World Bank led by its executive director Parameswaran Iyer to the state, Adityanath said that due to planned efforts, Uttar Pradesh has come out of the category of a Bimaru state and has become the leading economy of the country.

Looking at the latest figures of NITI Aayog, Uttar Pradesh has been successful in bringing its 55 million population out of the poverty line in the last six years, the chief minister said, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, the World Bank has appreciated the efforts made in the last six years under the leadership of Chief Minister Adityanath with the mission of overall development in Uttar Pradesh.

Iyer said that a lot of good work has been done in the country in the last nine years and in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

He said that the mission of the World Bank has always been poverty alleviation, but now special emphasis is being laid on environment promotion as well. Uttar Pradesh can play a big role in this direction, the team said.