DoT relaxes spectrum trading norm, allows radiowave trade in frequency band

The modification allows telecom operators to trade spectrum in block size of up to 50 Mhz depending on the frequency band

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has relaxed spectrum trading norms by allowing operators to trade radiowaves in a frequency band as per the block size notified in the last auction, according to guidelines published on Wednesday.

The modification in spectrum trading guidelines allows telecom operators to lease spectrum to captive non-public network licence holders that use radiowaves for internal business requirements.

"The block sizes of Access Spectrum to be traded in different spectrum band(s) shall be as per the block size(s) as specified in the NIA (notice inviting application) for the latest auction held. Further, if there is any residual spectrum to be traded, it may be considered on pro-rata basis," the new guideline said.

Earlier, telecom operators were allowed to trade spectrum in block size ranging 1.25 megahertz (Mhz) paired spectrum to up to 20 Mhz in higher frequency bands of 2,300 and 2,500 Mhz.

The modification allows telecom operators to trade spectrum in block size of up to 50 Mhz depending on the frequency band.

"If a particular spectrum band is not the part of the NIA for the latest auction held, then the block size as per latest available NIA for that band shall be considered for trading," the guideline said.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

