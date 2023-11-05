At 48 hours a week, Indians 6th most hardworking globally: ILO data

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy triggered a debate recently when he said youths should work 70 hours a week, but in fact, Indians are already the sixth most hardworking out of 163 countries in the world.

The ranking is based on taking the average number of hours per week for each employed person in India, which works out to 47.7 hours, according to the latest International Labour Organisation (ILO) data of April 2023.

This figure shows that Indians work longer than workers in China (46.1 hours), Vietnam (41.5 hours), Malaysia (43.2 hours), the Philippines (39.2 hours), Japan (36.6 hours), the United States (36.4 hours) and the United Kingdom (35.9 hours).









But Indians work less than smaller countries with small populations such as Bhutan, the Congo, Lesotho, and Gambia. The issue, as many industrialists who engaged with Murthy in the debate, is not hours but productivity. India is ranked at 131 out of 189 countries based on GDP per hour worked (GDP constant at 2017) for 2021, adjusted for purchasing power parity. Based on this parameter, India is pegged at $8.47 dollars, lower than Vietnam ($10.22), the Philippines ($10.07), Indonesia ($12.96), China ($13.35), Mexico ($20.23) and Malaysia ($25.59) – countries with which India either competes for exports or woos for investment.



A similar result can be seen through another measure to calculate labour productivity. This one is based on the annual growth rate of output per worker in percentage terms (based on GDP which is constant at 2015). India’s annual growth rate of output per worker was up by only 3.1 per cent in 2022, much lower than Vietnam (4.8 per cent), China (3.4 per cent), Cambodia (3.6 per cent) and even Bangladesh (4.1 per cent).

For some perspective, while India’s output per worker fell in both 2019 (by 2.9 per cent) and 2020 (minus 2 per cent) to recover by 3.5 per cent in 2021, China saw massive growth in these two years of 6 .4 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, slowing down to 3.6 per cent in 2021.



Vietnam recorded a similar trajectory for the same period.

Many people have responded to Murthy by saying workers need better pay given that Indian ages are among the lowest in the world.

According to Morgan Stanley Research, manufacturing wages here are $0.8 per hour. In China, they are eight times higher, in Malaysia almost six times higher and in Vietnam twice as high. Only Indonesia at $1 per hour was the closest to India out of the competing countries.

The call for a 70-hour week also has to be put in the context of ILO data which shows that only three countries currently have a longer than 50-hour week. The UAE came out on top with over 52 hours.

