Home / India News / Centre approves maternity, child care leave for women soldiers across ranks

Centre approves maternity, child care leave for women soldiers across ranks

The decision is in line with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's vision of inclusive participation of all women in the armed forces, irrespective of their ranks

Ajai Shukla
Premium
women soldiers

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to allow enlisted women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the military to avail of maternity, child care and child adoption leave, at par with their officer counterparts. 

“With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leave to all women in the military, whether an officer, or any other rank, will be equally applicable,” said a ministry of defence (MoD) statement on Sunday.

The decision is in line with the defence minister’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the armed forces, irrespective of their ranks. The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces, announced the MoD.

“This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner,” said the MoD.

According to a statement tabled by the MoD in Parliament on July 31, 2023, there was a total number of 5,221 women in medical cadres in the Indian Army as on July 1, 2023. These include 1,212 women in the Army Medical Corps, 168 in the Army Dental Corps and 3,841 in the Military Nursing Service (MNS).

In addition, the MoD told Parliament that there were 1,733 women officers in non-medical branches of the Indian Army as on January 1, 2023.

Underlining Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment towards Nari Shakti (women’s power), the three services have spearheaded a paradigm shift with the inclusion of women as soldiers, sailors and air warriors. 

The MoD said that with the recruitment of women Agniveers, the armed forces will be empowered with the addition of women soldiers, sailors and air warriors to defend the land, sea and air frontiers of the country.

Few areas and spheres remain closed to Indian women. They are being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world; serving on naval warships and flying combat aircraft to dominate the skies.

These Indian women are breaking barriers in many fields in the military. In 2019, a significant milestone was also achieved through the recruitment of women in the Indian Army as enlisted soldiers (below officer rank) in the Corps of Military Police. 

Also Read

M&M extends maternity leave policy to cover adoption, surrogacy

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees

How to decide your maternity cover, which are the best ones in the market?

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Scheme to tackle pollution by processing units in sectors on the cards

Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi

Govt approves extension of Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank MDs' tenure

Israel-Hamas war: EAM discusses 'grave' situation with Iranian counterpart

Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 30 amid Israel-Hamas war

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maternity leaveIndian Armywomen employmentWomen health in India

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story