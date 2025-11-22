Home / India News / At G20, PM Modi calls for reassessment of global development standards

At G20, PM Modi calls for reassessment of global development standards

PM Modi called for the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20 to preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living

Modi, PM Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi also said that India has consistently supported Africa and recalled that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency, a development he said he was proud of | Photo: X@NarendraModi
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged for a fundamental reassessment of global development standards and suggested creating a dedicated G20 mechanism to combat the drug–terrorism nexus. He also proposed forming an international healthcare response team to strengthen global preparedness, news agency PTI reported.
 
PM Modi made these remarks while addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Johannesburg, and called for the establishment of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20 to preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living.
 
He further added, "Now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward, Modi told the session on Inclusive and sustainable economic growth, leaving no one behind."
 
PM Modi also said India is proposing a G20 initiative to combat the drug–terror nexus, noting that tackling drug trafficking, particularly the rise of highly lethal substances such as fentanyl, is essential.
 
In a post on X, he wrote, "I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing."
 
He emphasised that Africa’s advancement is essential for the world’s overall development and suggested launching a G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative.
 
PM Modi also said that India has consistently supported Africa and recalled that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency, a development he said he was proud of.
 
According to him, the shared ambition should be to train one million certified instructors in Africa over the next 10 years.
 
He said that countries are more resilient when they act collectively during health crises and natural disasters, adding that the aim should be to develop teams of skilled medical professionals from G20 nations who can be swiftly deployed wherever emergencies arise.
 

PM Modi at G20

 
Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the G20 venue in Johannesburg and received a warm welcome from the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. On Friday, PM Modi was welcomed with enthusiasm, where a cultural troupe received him at the airport and greeted him with a traditional gesture of respect. The reception highlighted India’s deep ties with South Africa and set a positive tone for the visit.
 
He also met with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
 
Alongside his official engagements, PM Modi also interacted with a group of Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs in Johannesburg. Sharing a glimpse of the meeting on X, he said, "Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye Know India Quiz in South Africa. This quiz encourages members of our diaspora to learn more about India's history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora's connect with India."
 

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 summitCyril Ramaphosa

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

