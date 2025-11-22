Home / India News / 4 arrested in Delhi for providing mule accounts to facilitate cyber frauds

4 arrested in Delhi for providing mule accounts to facilitate cyber frauds

According to the police, the accused acted as intermediaries for larger cybercrime modules and were responsible for procuring mule bank accounts, into which cheated funds were deposited in installment

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment
According to the police, the arrests have helped solve two interstate cybercrime cases registered in Faridabad and Telangana's Warangal | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Four persons allegedly involved in arranging mule bank accounts for funnelling and laundering proceeds of various cyber frauds across the country have been arrested from central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused acted as intermediaries for larger cybercrime modules and were responsible for procuring mule bank accounts, into which cheated funds were deposited in installments.

The money was withdrawn and delivered to the main fraudster, while the mule account holders retained small portions as commission.

A fraudulent credit of Rs 50,000, dated May 1, was detected in a bank account belonging to one Sameer, a resident of Delhi's Kishan Ganj area, a senior officer said.

Subsequently, he was apprehended, and during questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had received Rs 1,60,760 in fraudulent deposits on the directions of an associate Shivam Rathore, the police said.

A raid was conducted in Shastri Nagar area, leading to the arrest of Shivam (20). He revealed the involvement of another associate, Sandeep (22), also from Shastri Nagar.

The officer said, in a third raid, Sandeep was apprehended, who disclosed that he had arranged multiple mule accounts for another associate Sumit, who is currently absconding.

Sandeep also admitted convincing Ajay (31) -- resident of Malkaganj area -- to provide access to his bank account in exchange for a commission, he added.

Police said Ajay was traced and arrested in a fourth raid. He allegedly confessed that he allowed the use of his bank account for fraudulent transactions and withdrew Rs 92,000, handing it over to Sandeep in exchange for a 10 per cent commission.

According to the police, the arrests have helped solve two interstate cybercrime cases registered in Faridabad and Telangana's Warangal.

Efforts are on to trace the prime accused, Sumit, and identify additional mule accounts linked to the network, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From margins to mainstream: Gig workers finally get formal safety net

UP CM asks DMs to identify infiltrators, keep them in detention centres

Namo Bharat trains available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

J-K LG lays foundation for houses affected by shelling during Op Sindoor

Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

Topics :Delhi PoliceCyber fraudfrauds

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story