Home / India News / UP CM asks DMs to identify infiltrators, keep them in detention centres

UP CM asks DMs to identify infiltrators, keep them in detention centres

Adityanath said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their countries of origin as per the established procedures

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
He stated that law and order, national security, and social harmony are top priorities, and that any form of illegal activity will not be tolerated, it added | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions to all district magistrates of the state to take prompt and strict action against illegal immigrants, an official statement said Saturday.

He stated that law and order, national security, and social harmony are top priorities, and that any form of illegal activity will not be tolerated, it added.

"The chief minister has directed that each district administration ensure the identification of illegal immigrants living in their area and initiate action as per the rules," the statement read.

"The chief minister has also directed that temporary detention centres be established in each district to house infiltrators," it added.

According to the brief statement, illegal immigrants with foreign citizenship will be housed in these centres and will be ensured there until the necessary verification process is completed.

Adityanath said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their countries of origin as per the established procedures.

Uttar Pradesh shares an open border with Nepal, allowing free movement of citizens of both countries but checks on residents of other nationalities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Namo Bharat trains available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

J-K LG lays foundation for houses affected by shelling during Op Sindoor

Delhi Police bust ISI-linked drone arms network, arrest 4 suspects

Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

MP HC stays action against ancestral house of Al-Falah chancellor

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentIllegal immigrantsinfiltration

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story