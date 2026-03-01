Passengers stranded at Delhi airport amid Israel-Iran conflict flare-ups

Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations due to the evolving geopolitical situation in the West Asia.

The disruptions follow due to widespread airspace closures across parts of the West Asia, affecting all international flight routes.

One of the stranded passengers at the IGI airport expressed his frustration over constant flight delays and cancellations and said he had been waiting for 14 hours but still had no update regarding their flight.

"I was supposed to fly to Saudi from Delhi, but my flight was cancelled. We have been waiting for 14 hours, but we have not heard anything yet. It is becoming very difficult," said the passenger.