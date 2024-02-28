Home / India News / At least two killed as train hits them in Jharkhand's Jamtara district

At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said.

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," police said (Photo: ANI/Representative)
Press Trust of India Jamtara

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
Jamtara sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia area in Jamtara district when some passengers got down from the train from the wrong side.

"A local train coming on another line hit them," he said.

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

JharkhandPoliceTrain AccidentAccident

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

