ED attaches ₹106.36 cr assets of ex-UCO Bank CMD in bank fraud case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth approximately ₹106.36 crore belonging to Subodh Kumar Goel (S.K. Goel), former CMD of UCO Bank, and his related entities. The attachment, ordered on July 9, 2025, is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to a massive bank fraud case.

On July 11, the ED also filed a supplementary prosecution complaint before the Special PMLA Court, Kolkata, against S.K. Goel, his family members, close aides, and associated companies.

The probe stems from an FIR registered by the CBI against M/s Concast Steel & Power Ltd. (CSPL) and its promoters for defrauding banks and financial institutions of ₹6,210.72 crore (excluding interest) through diversion of funds, inflated stock statements, and manipulated balance sheets.

ALSO READ: Delhi govt orders CCTV cameras in chemist shops to curb misuse of medicines S.K. Goel, who was arrested on May 16, 2025, is accused of sanctioning loans exceeding ₹1,460 crore to CSPL, which later turned into non-performing assets (NPAs). In exchange, Goel allegedly received illegal gratifications in the form of cash, properties, and other benefits routed through shell companies and layered transactions. “Anant Kumar Agarwal, a chartered accountant and close associate of Goel, was arrested on June 25 for facilitating accommodation entries and managing shell entities to launder illicit funds,” said the ED statement. The ED statement further added that, so far, properties worth a total of ₹612.71 crore have been seized in this case. “Key accused—Sanjay Sureka, Subodh Kumar Goel, and Anant Kumar Agarwal—remain in judicial custody,” the ED statement added.