'Attack by PM Modi, Amit Shah on Constitution not acceptable': Rahul Gandhi

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Modi's earlier comments, wherein the Prime Minister criticised the Congress for the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, describing it as a "black spot" on democracy.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, a towering figure in the Congress, declared an Emergency, suspending civil liberties, imprisoning Opposition leaders, and enforcing press censorship.

INDIA bloc launches protest inside Parliament

In a show of unity and strength, MPs from the INDIA bloc gathered in the Parliament complex on the first day of the Lok Sabha session, holding copies of the Constitution and chanting slogans for the preservation of democracy.

The gathering included prominent leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and DMK’s TR Baalu. They assembled at the site where the Gandhi statue once stood, which has recently been relocated to a new spot named Prerna Sthal, along with 14 other statues from the complex.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the Assembly, reinforcing the message of solidarity. The MPs, with copies of the Constitution in hand, raised slogans like “long live Constitution,” “we will save the Constitution,” and “save our democracy.”

