Australian PM Anthony Albanese to attend G20 summit in Delhi on Sept 9, 10

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Australia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement.

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth.

Topics :G20 MeetNew DelhiAustraliaG20 summit

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

