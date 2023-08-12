Australian PM Anthony Albanese to attend G20 summit in Delhi on Sept 9, 10

Australia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement.

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth.