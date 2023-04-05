Home / India News / Authorities issue over 47.3 mn challan for traffic violations in 2022: Govt

Authorities issue over 47.3 mn challan for traffic violations in 2022: Govt

While, revenue collected by issuing challans was Rs 2,874.41 crore in 2022, the outstanding amount stood at Rs 4,654.26 crore

New Delhi
Authorities issue over 47.3 mn challan for traffic violations in 2022: Govt

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Authorities have issued more than 4.73 crore challans worth Rs 7,563.60 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said authorities issued more than 4.21 crore challans worth Rs 5,318.70 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2021.

While, revenue collected by issuing challans was Rs 2,874.41 crore in 2022, the outstanding amount stood at Rs 4,654.26 crore.

To improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said more than 6.11 crore vehicles (greater than or equal to 15 years) are registered in the country as on March 31, 2023.

According to the data provided by the minister, Karnataka (87,48,963) has the maximum number of registered vehicles (greater than or equal to 15 years), followed by Uttar Pradesh (74,91,584) and Delhi (57,85,609).

Topics :Traffic violationDelhi Traffic Policechallans

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Also Read

253 challans issued in Delhi, Rs 32.4 lakh fine imposed over non-compliance

Over 1,100 traffic challans in Noida on Holi; hefty fines for stunts

Delhi traffic police issued 8,550 challans during Shab-e-Barat, Holi: Data

Air traffic volume may recover to pre-pandemic level in FY23: CRISIL

Stuck in traffic jams in Delhi? Here is what's slowing down the capital

National security used to deny citizens' rights: SC quashes ban on MediaOne

Rs 70,000 cr corridor for tribal dominated region in Budget 2023-24: Govt

MCD hospitals fully prepared, no need to panic: Mayor on Covid cases rise

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab

5 Indian-origin women executives on Barron's 100 Most Influential Women

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story