Ayodhya Ram mandir gets its first 'golden gate' ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Ram mandir inauguration: A total of 46 doors will be installed in the Ram temple, out of which 42 will be coated with 100 kg gold

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
Ram mandir updates: The first 'swarn dwar' (golden gate) has been installed in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

A picture of the same has been released and widely shared on social media platforms.

In the photograph, two elephants in welcoming posture can be seen in the central panel of the golden door. In the upper section, there is a palace-like shape with two servants standing with their hands folded. Meanwhile, the four squares at the bottom of the door include exquisite artwork.

As many as 13 golden doors, including the large size gate of the sanctum sanctorum, would also be installed in the Ram temple within the next three days.

"These doors are being installed on the upper floor of the sanctum sanctorum. A total of 46 doors will be installed in the Ram temple, out of which 42 will be coated with 100 kg gold," officials told news agency ANI.

Stunning night view of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Earlier on Monday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the panel overseeing the construction of the temple, shared a few pictures of the construction of the temple adorned in the night light.

The temple trust shared pictures of the sculpture of Jatayu, a significant character in the Ramayan and glimpses of exquisitely carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorning the pillars and walls of the temple in the night-time.


The Ram Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, is a three-storied shrine measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.

Preparations in full swing for Pran-Prathistha ceremony
The preparations are in full swing for the Pran-Prathistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22.

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs, including priests, donors and several politicians.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

