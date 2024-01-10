Ayodhya Ram mandir gets its first 'golden gate' ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Stunning night view of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Earlier on Monday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the panel overseeing the construction of the temple, shared a few pictures of the construction of the temple adorned in the night light.
The temple trust shared pictures of the sculpture of Jatayu, a significant character in the Ramayan and glimpses of exquisitely carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorning the pillars and walls of the temple in the night-time.
Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shares pictures of Ram Temple premises as it looks during the night. — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024
The Ram Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, is a three-storied shrine measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.
Preparations in full swing for Pran-Prathistha ceremony
The preparations are in full swing for the Pran-Prathistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22.
Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.
Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs, including priests, donors and several politicians.
