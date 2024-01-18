Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on Wednesday night and and was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum ahead of 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. The idol of Ram Lalla, weighing around 150-200 kg, was brought to the temple along with a procession in the evening. The idols have been designed by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The event marked the second day of the weeklong rituals before the consecration ceremony begins on January 22. On the day of the consecration cermony, minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be performed. There are 121 'acharyas' who are performing the rituals. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1:00 pm. The rituals will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has decided to skip the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and will reportedly visit the Ram temple later. Pawar expressed gratitude for the invitation in a letter to the temple trust and said that the joy of the grand event would reach him through the devotees who would be reaching there in large numbers. "I am grateful for the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024," Pawar said in the letter. The rituals will lead up to a grand religious ceremony on January 22 presided over by attended by thousands of VVIPs. The construction of the Ram temple began after the Supreme Court had settled the decades-long dispute on the site in November 2019.