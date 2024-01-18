Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on Wednesday night and and was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum ahead of 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.
The idol of Ram Lalla, weighing around 150-200 kg, was brought to the temple along with a procession in the evening. The idols have been designed by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The event marked the second day of the weeklong rituals before the consecration ceremony begins on January 22. On the day of the consecration cermony, minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be performed. There are 121 'acharyas' who are performing the rituals. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1:00 pm. The rituals will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.
The rituals will lead up to a grand religious ceremony on January 22 presided over by attended by thousands of VVIPs. The construction of the Ram temple began after the Supreme Court had settled the decades-long dispute on the site in November 2019.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has decided to skip the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and will reportedly visit the Ram temple later. Pawar expressed gratitude for the invitation in a letter to the temple trust and said that the joy of the grand event would reach him through the devotees who would be reaching there in large numbers.
"I am grateful for the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024," Pawar said in the letter.
PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya Ram Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Mandir and a book o containing stamps issued on Lord Ram from around the world.
11:43 AM
'I think God has sent PM Modi for this purpose': Ram Temple trust member
"When LK Advani carried out the Rathyatra from Somnath, Narendra Modi was the 'Sarathi'", Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, said in an interview with news agency ANI.
PM Modi was one of the organisers of the Rath Yatra as a then-party leader. "He did not join the Ram Temple struggle after becoming the PM. He had been working for Indian culture and values since his childhood," he added.
11:24 AM
Congress will have to apologise for 'sin' of declining invitation to Ram temple: Madhya Pradesh CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today stated the Congress will have to apologise to the people for the "sin" of declining the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
10:24 AM
Perfume makers in Bareilly have prepared special perfume and Kesar 'dhoop' dedicated to Ram Mandir
10:03 AM
Prakash Ambedkar declines invite for Ram temple event, says event has been hijacked by BJP, RSS
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday declined an invite from the Ram temple trust for the consecration ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
9:59 AM
Ayodhya Ram Mandir update: UP university students construct replica of Ram temple with diyas
Students of Fine Arts Department of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are creating a replica of the original Ram Temple at Ayodhya by using earthen lamps.
The replica temple will be illuminated with 51,000 lamps and will be 101-feet-wide and 175-feet-long.