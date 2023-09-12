Ayodhya to take 'wings' before consecration of Lord Ram temple in January

Heralding a new chapter in the tourism gateway of Ayodhya, the sleepy town's under-construction international airport is expected to take wings before the consecration (pran pratishtha) of Lord Ram temple in January 2024.

The 'Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport' in Ayodhya, spanning 821 acres, will witness the completion of the first phase, costing nearly Rs 400 crore, by October 2023; thus paving the way for the launch of commercial flights in November or early December 2023, sources said.

Ayodhya airport will connect the temple town, in the initial stages, with about four cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Later, more flights and destinations will be added to the air connectivity repertoire of Ayodhya.

The much-awaited Ayodhya airport will be positioned to catalyse the metamorphosis of the sleepy town into a thriving tourism hotspot in India as well as South Asia.

The construction work on the 2,200-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway, as well as the air traffic control (ATC) tower, is complete. The airport is equipped to handle commercial flights in different weather conditions 24x7.

Ayodhya airport general manager (projects) Rajeev Kulshrestha said all the necessary groundwork encompassing civil, electrical, information technology (IT), and so on would be completed by next month.

"Thereafter, the requisite licensing and calibration procedures will be set in motion before the eventual launch of commercial flights from the Ayodhya airport," he told Business Standard.

He said the frequency and the slots of flights to-and-fro Ayodhya would be decided by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) headquarters in consultation with the civil aviation ministry.

While 400 acres required for Phase-I of the Ayodhya airport has already been acquired, the remaining of the total 821 acres has been demarcated for acquisition to feed Phases II and III of the infrastructure project.

The absence of a full-fledged airport greatly hampered the tourism potential of Ayodhya, which is a holy place for devout Hindus owing to the mythological birthplace of Lord Ram, who is among the most revered incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

So far, Ayodhya had a small airstrip to handle non-commercial and chartered flights. However, despite the absence of an airport, Ayodhya witnessed an upsurge in tourist arrival after the construction of the Lord Ram temple started in August 2020.

The number of backpackers in Ayodhya breached the level of 20 million in the first six months of 2022.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) national executive meeting in Lucknow last month, claimed once the Lord Ram temple was opened for the devotees, the tourist flow to the temple town could hit an annual mark of 100 million.

At the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, Japan-based Hotel Management International Company Limited (HMI Group) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 7,200 crore towards the launch of hotels in prominent tourist hotspots such as Agra, Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, a string of marquee hotels including both luxury and budget categories viz. Taj Group, Radisson, ITC, Oyo et al have made a beeline for projects in Ayodhya.

"More than 25 hoteliers have already registered with our portals. In the coming months, we are expecting nearly two dozen more companies to follow suit," Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture, principal secretary Mukesh Meshram had earlier said.

Currently, there are about 18 quality hotels in Ayodhya with a combined inventory of 600 rooms. However, the demand for rooms is expected to witness a quantum leap once the Ram temple is opened for devotees.

Interestingly, the planned transformation of Ayodhya is estimated to cost Rs 30,000 crore to the exchequer under the 'Ayodhya Vision 2047' theme. These funds are targeted to be invested in about 260 projects pertaining to tourism, aviation, infrastructure, housing, medical, energy, culture, urban development, transport and so on.

The expenditure will be incurred jointly by the central and the Uttar Pradesh governments. These projects include Smart City Mission, widening of roads, modern bus terminals, unclogging the overhead electricity supply cables, beautification of ghats, cultural centres and so on.

However, the sum of Rs 30,000 crore does not comprise the cost of Ram temple. The project has been undertaken by a trust 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' with the requisite funds being raised through private donations and crowd funding.

Last year, Trust general secretary and senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Champat Rai had said the temple will cost Rs 1,800 crore based on the latest revised estimate.