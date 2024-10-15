As Maha heads for polls, BMC announces Rs 29,000 Diwali bonus to employees

A few hours before the code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections kicked in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here on Tuesday announced a Rs 29,000 Diwali bonus for its employees.

The country's richest civic body, with a budget of more than Rs 53,000 crore, is currently being run by a state-appointed administrator as civic elections are pending. Later in the day, the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for Maharashtra. The state will go to polls on November 20.



The BMC has about 92,000 employees and officials on its payrolls. The ex-gratia this time is 11.53 per cent higher compared to the Rs 26,000 paid in 2023. The official release said the announcement of Diwali bonus was made following a discussion between commissioner-administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

