Comedian Munawar Faruqui gets police protection amid Bishnoi gang threats

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has reportedly received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to media reports, in light of these threats, Mumbai Police has provided Faruqui with security. The gang, led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is under investigation for its suspected involvement in several high-profile crimes, including the recent murder of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique.

Speaking to The Times of India on Monday, Mumbai Police confirmed that Faruqui's life was at risk after members of the Bishnoi gang allegedly attempted to assassinate him during a show in Delhi last month. The gang's motives are believed to be linked to Faruqui's controversial comedy routines, particularly those that some groups have interpreted as disrespectful to Hindu deities. However, the reason behind the specific threat remains unclear. Faruqui has faced allegations in the past from certain Hindu groups claiming that his jokes hurt their religious sentiments, but he has denied these accusations.





According to the report, the Bishnoi gang was enraged by Faruqui's jokes and planned to assassinate him during a live performance in Delhi in September. However, the plot was intercepted by Indian intelligence agencies just in time.

The gang reportedly meticulously followed his movements, even sharing the same flight from Mumbai to Delhi. The plotters went as far as booking a hotel room in the same establishment where the comedian was staying. Upon uncovering the plan, authorities promptly alerted the Delhi Police, who took swift action to prevent the assassination.

According to reports, the Mumbai and Delhi police forces have confirmed that Faruqui is now under security cover. However, they have declined to provide further details, citing safety concerns.

Bishnoi gang network and crimes





The Bishnoi gang has been under scrutiny for its growing criminal network, which spans several Indian states and includes extortion, targeted killings, and links to organised crime. Investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that the gang's operations extend internationally, with some plots allegedly coordinated from Canada. The gang gained notoriety for its involvement in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and has continued to make headlines with a series of violent incidents.

The gang's connection to Bollywood has also come into focus, with Bishnoi reportedly seeking revenge against actor Salman Khan for his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, an incident viewed as sacrilegious by the Bishnoi community. In April 2024, Khan's home was targeted in a shooting incident, although no one was injured.





As investigations into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang continue, the recent assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has further intensified police efforts to dismantle the syndicate. Three members of the gang have been arrested in connection with Siddique’s murder, and further developments are expected as authorities probe the gang’s activities across the country.

For now, Munawar Faruqui remains under police protection, with authorities taking all necessary precautions to ensure his safety amid the continuing threats from the Bishnoi gang.