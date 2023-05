"In the wake of the ALH Dhruv accident off the Mumbai coast, the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out," the company had then said.

The fleet of ALH Dhruv helicopters has started flying operations again, the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said in a release on Monday. This comes less than a month after the operations of the helicopters were halted by the Indian Navy following an accident off the Mumbai coast.