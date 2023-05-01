Centre revises nutritional standards for kids' food safety schemes



The amendment has been done on the recommendations of an inter-ministerial committee, which, in its draft report, had said that the serving of eggs as part of government food safety programmes be made mandatory. However, that proposal has been put on hold for the time being. Ten years after the National Food Security Act (NFSA) was passed, the Centre updated the nutritional requirements for meals served at schools and anganwadis, increasing the number of calories and protein while mandating the inclusion of micronutrients in them, The Indian Express reported.



"Even if states are hesitant to include eggs, they will need to update the menu and add more items, such as pulses and green leafy vegetables to meet the new requirements," a government official said, adding that eggs are currently part of the midday meal in 14 states and Union Territories. There are no restrictions on adding eggs and other items to the menu for food safety programmes like midday meals at schools or the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme at anganwadis.



The amended NFSA schedule II made public on January 25, establishes nutritional standards for nine groups, beginning with infants and children up to age one and those in upper primary classes (VI-VIII). In its draft report, the inter-ministerial team called for "urgent action", citing a possible link between the Covid-19 pandemic and a worsening of the "silent crisis" of undernourishment.



New nutritional standards Three new categories have been created for undernourished children between the ages of six months and six years.



For example, under the previous standards, each lower primary school student was entitled to get 450 kilocalories (kcal) and 12 gm of protein with midday meals. The nutritional requirements have been updated for some categories, including lower primary classes and upper primary classes.