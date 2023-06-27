Bad weather, pilot duty rules ground Air India London-Delhi passengers



An Air India Boeing 787 ( flight number AI 112) aircraft from London was forced to divert to Jaipur early on Sunday because of adverse weather. The aircraft landed at Jaipur around 4 a.m An eight hours London Delhi journey extended to 18 hours for Air India passengers on Sunday due to a weather diversion and crew duty time restrictions.



“The crew were constrained by the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) regulations to operate a flight to Delhi soon after the diversion to Jaipur. A fresh set of crew were subsequently arranged to fly the guests to Delhi to fly the guests to Delhi at the earliest possible opportunity. However, the actions taken in this case are purely in the interest of the safety of our guests and crew,” said an Air India spokesperson. But passengers' ordeal began as pilot and crew duty time rules kicked in. While Air India said it arranged separate set of crew to bring the passengers to Delhi, many of them took to social media complaining lack of on-ground assistance. According to media reports some passengers were transported to Delhi by road.