Home / India News / Delhi's state food commission not constituted as mandated: Officials

Delhi's state food commission not constituted as mandated: Officials

Delhi has not constituted a state food commission and not framed a grievance redressal mechanism as mandated by the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Delhi has not constituted a state food commission and not framed a grievance redressal mechanism as mandated by the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital on the issue.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the draft of the Delhi Grievance Redressal Rules pending since 2013 and slammed the city government for the "delay", the officials said.

"Delhi has not constituted a state food commission and not framed a grievance redressal mechanism as mandated by the NFS Act, 2013 even after 10 years. The mechanism and the commission meant to look into critical aspects of transparent and corruption-free implementation of the TPDS (Targeted Public Distribution System) under the NFSA was even ordered to be put in place by the Supreme Court and the high court way back in 2017, within the deadline in 2017 itself," a senior official said.

However, despite the apex court's orders, the government was "sitting on the file" for six years and moved only after a "threat from the Centre that the central assistance under the NFSA will be withheld if the mechanism and commission are not put in place by the end of June," the official said, adding that the city government has "finally submitted the file to this effect to the LG, after an unexplained delay of six years since the file was first moved".

Also Read

Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Gandhi

Centre assures support to Manipur for foodgrains for NFSA beneficiaries

AAP protests outside BJP office over Dhaula Kuan slum-demolition order

Satyendar Jain put on waiting for 5 months for urgent spinal surgery: AAP

Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader

India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members

DGGI officers busts syndicate operating 569 fake firms, arrests mastermind

NSA Doval meets top leadership of Oman, focus on boosting bilateral ties

RBI deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman gets supervision department

Mizoram awaits relief package from Centre for 12,000 displaced from Manipur

Topics :DelhiNFSAFood Security ActAAP government

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story