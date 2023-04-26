Badal was a leader who fought for truth, his demise is huge jolt: Abdullah

Parkash Singh Badal was a leader who worked for the country and fought for the truth, and his passing away is a huge jolt, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Wednesday.

The Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, who straddled the politics of Punjab over seven decades and was chief minister five times, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

"The news about Badal's demise is very unfortunate. He was a tall leader in India. In fact, I will say that there was no leader like him. No one can forget the sacrifices he made for the country," Farooq Abdullah told PTI.

He said there is no leader in the country who is not paying tributes to Badal as "he worked (for the people) and treated everyone equally, irrespective of religion, language".

"He (Badal) worked for the country. Today, we have received a huge jolt as a tall leader has left us when the country is passing through a difficult period," the NC leader said.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the biggest tribute to the Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch is to follow his footsteps.

"Those of us who are alive, should together think about how to make this country stronger, increase brotherhood, and follow the footprints of Badal ji, so that we can take the country forward. This will be the biggest tribute to him. He gave many sacrifices for the country. He fought for the country, he fought for truth," the NC president said.

Farooq Abdullah's son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said Badal was one of the great leaders of independent India.

"I join my father in condoling the death of Sardar Prakash Singh Badal Sb. Badal Sb was the tallest leader of Punjab and one of the great leaders of independent India. Both my grandfather and father had a very close association with him. His passing is truly the end of an era and he leaves behind a void that will be impossible to fill. May his soul rest in peace," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed grief over Badal's demise.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahib. Contribution of Badal Sahib to Punjab and India through long years of public service will be always remembered!" Azad said in a tweet.