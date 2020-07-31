JUST IN
Covid-19: AAP protests against Punjab govt's decision to sell plasma
New Education Policy 2020: All you need to know in 10 key points

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Schooling from the age of 3 years

The new system will have 12 years of schooling with three years of Anganwadi/ pre-schooling.

5+3+3+4 education structure

The new system will cover four stages -- Foundational Stage (three years of anganwadi or pre-school followed by classes 1-2), Preparatory Stage (classes 3-5), Middle Stage (classes 6-8) and Secondary Stage (classes 9-12). ALSO READ: National Education Policy: New 5+3+3+4 structure and 10+2 system explained

No rigid separations between Science, Arts and Commerce

Students can opt subjects across the streams. All subjects will be offered at two levels of proficiency. 

Interships and vocational education from Class 6

Vocational education will start in schools from the 6th grade, and will include informal internships.

Board exam will be low stakes

Board exams are aimed to encourage holistic development and to test core capacities and competencies. Students will be allowed to take board exams on up to two occasions during any given school year, one main examination and one for improvement, if desired. Students will take school examinations in classes 3, 5, and 8 which will be conducted by the appropriate authority. 

FYUP programme returns

The new policy introduces undergraduate degree of either 3 or 4-year duration. Mid-term dropouts will be given credit with option to complete degree after a break. 

50% Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2035

Major reforms in higher education includes a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

SAT-like college test

National Testing Agency to conduct common college entrance exam twice a year. 

Cap on college fee

Fee will be fixed within the regulatory framework and no extra fee will be charged beyond the cap. ALSO READ: National Education Policy: 10 key highlights of school education reforms

MPhil to be discontinued

MPhil courses to be discontinued under the new policy. All courses at UG, PG, PhD level to be interdisciplinary. 


First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 10:30 IST

