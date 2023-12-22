Home / India News / Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest over WFI poll outcome

Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest over WFI poll outcome

On Thursday, Sanjay Singh was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik address a press conference after Sanjay Singh, aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, became the new President of WFI, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Olympic medallist grappler Bajrang Punia on Friday decided to return the Padma Shri award in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
 
"I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement," read a post shared by the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler on X, formerly Twitter.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Thursday, Sanjay was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts.
 
Sakshi Malik, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat addressed a press conference after Sanjay's election in which Sakshi, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced that she would quit the sport as a mark of protest.
 
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bajrang wrote: "Dear PM Ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country.
 
"You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action." Expressing his disappointment, the star wrestler added, "But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months. We again took to the streets in April so that the police at least file an FIR against him.
 
"There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers." Bajrang was stopped at the Kartavya Path by Delhi Police officials when he tried to reach the Parliament to meet PM Modi and hand over his letter in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.
 
"No I don't have any permission. If you can please forward this letter to the PM's because I can't go inside. I am not protesting nor being aggressive," Bajrang said while being stopped by Delhi Police officials. 

Also Read

Brij Bhushan molested wrestlers; liable to be prosecuted, says Delhi Police

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

No one from my family is contesting WFI polls: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestling: Trials for World C'ships likely after WFI officials take charge

Search op using helicopters, sniffer dogs ongoing in J&K a day after ambush

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Elections to 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi, 1 from Sikkim on January 19

Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Modi to chair third national conference of chief secretaries from Dec 27-29

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bajrang PuniaWrestling Federation of IndiaWrestlingBrijbhushan Sharan Singh

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story