Modi to chair third national conference of chief secretaries from Dec 27-29

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'third national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next week, a senior government official said on Friday.

The third national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from December 27-29 and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments, the official told PTI.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference.

The second National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held earlier this year in Delhi on January 6 and 7.

Topics :Narendra Modicentral government

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

