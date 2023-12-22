Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

If Macron accepts the invitation, this will be the sixth time that a French President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. India was in talks with Leaders of Quad countries for the Republic Day celebrations, but that couldn't work out
Republic Day 2024: Who was the chief guest on India's very first Republic Day parade?
Indonesian President Sukarno was the chief guest on the very first Republic Day parade of India on January 26, 1950.
How is the chief guest chosen for India's Republic Day?
The Indian Government sends the invitation to either the head of state or the government six months before the Republic Day celebrations. The approval of the Prime Minister is sought along with clearance from the President of India before sending the invitation. Before extending an invitation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) takes into consideration the nature of the relationship between India and the country concerned.
Why is being India's Republic Day chief guest an honour?
The chief guest is conspicuous in many ceremonies, which have, over time, become a part of the fabric of Republic Day celebrations. In terms of protocol, inviting the head of a state or government as the chief guest at its Republic Day celebrations is one of the greatest honours India bestows on a country.
Chief guests are given the ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the President of India hosts a reception in the evening. They also lay a wreath at Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. They also attend calls by the vice-president and the external affairs minister. A lunch is hosted by the Prime Minister, following a banquet.
Chief guests at Republic Day celebrations under the Modi government
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2015
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2016
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2017
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2018
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2020
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2021,2022
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2023