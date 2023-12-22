Home / India News / Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Republic Day celebrations: If Emmanuel Macron accepts the invitation, this will be the sixth time that a French President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meeting PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: ANI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, news agency PTI reported on Friday. US President Joe Biden had been invited to grace the occasion, but he expressed his inability to travel to New Delhi in January.

If Macron accepts the invitation, this will be the sixth time that a French President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. India was in talks with Leaders of Quad countries for the Republic Day celebrations, but that couldn't work out

Republic Day 2024: Who was the chief guest on India's very first Republic Day parade? 

Indonesian President Sukarno was the chief guest on the very first Republic Day parade of India on January 26, 1950.

How is the chief guest chosen for India's Republic Day?

The Indian Government sends the invitation to either the head of state or the government six months before the Republic Day celebrations. The approval of the Prime Minister is sought along with clearance from the President of India before sending the invitation. Before extending an invitation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) takes into consideration the nature of the relationship between India and the country concerned.

Why is being India's Republic Day chief guest an honour?

The chief guest is conspicuous in many ceremonies, which have, over time, become a part of the fabric of Republic Day celebrations. In terms of protocol, inviting the head of a state or government as the chief guest at its Republic Day celebrations is one of the greatest honours India bestows on a country.

Chief guests are given the ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the President of India hosts a reception in the evening. They also lay a wreath at Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. They also attend calls by the vice-president and the external affairs minister. A lunch is hosted by the Prime Minister, following a banquet.

Chief guests at Republic Day celebrations under the Modi government 

 Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2015

 Barack Obama, President of the United States

 Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2016

 Francois Hollande, President of France

 Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2017

 Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
 
Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2018

 Ten guests {heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) states}

- Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei

 -Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia

 -Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia

 -Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos

- Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia

- Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar

 Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines

 -Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore

 -Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand

 -Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister of Vietnam

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2019

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2020

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2021,2022

No chief guest due to Covid-19 pandemic[

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2023

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

