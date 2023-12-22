Home / India News / Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

The ED had opposed Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses

AAP leader Sanjay Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal rejected the bail plea of Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had adjourned its proceedings and said it will pronounce the verdict on Singh's bail application on December 22.

During the arguments on Singh's bail application, his counsel had said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Singh.

The ED had opposed Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has rejected the claim and denied any wrongdoing.

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateDelhi courtDelhi governmentAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

