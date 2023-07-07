Home / India News / Balasore accident: CBI makes first arrests, three railway staff held

Balasore accident: CBI makes first arrests, three railway staff held

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CBI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said.

The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials said.

The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), they said.

The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed -- 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train. 

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

'Lapses at multiple levels': What led to Balasore train accident on June 2?

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

Multilateral development banks pledge upto $27 bn for India's green growth

Setback for Thackeray as Maharashtra MLC Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde camp

Isro invites public to see launch of Chandrayaan-3; here's how to do it

Large number of IT, govt employees from Andhra filed incorrect I-T returns

Chhattisgarh govt spends over Rs 247 cr on cow-dung purchase in three years

Topics :Train AccidentCBI

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story