Chhattisgarh govt spends over Rs 247 cr on cow-dung purchase in three years

The Chhattisgarh government has procured cow-dung worth over Rs 247 crore from cattle herders over the past three years.

Under the Bhupesh Baghel government’s flagship scheme Godhan Nyay Yojana, Chhattisgarh is the only state in the country purchasing cow-dung.

The yojana was launched in July 2020 to promote organic farming, generate employment in rural and urban areas, promote cow rearing and cow protection, and provide financial benefits to cattle producers.

Under the scheme, gauthans (livestock sheds) have been set up, and they have emerged as centres of livelihood for villagers. Cow-dung is purchased through gauthans at Rs 2 a kg.

A state government spokesperson said 12.356 million quintals of cow-dung had been purchased till June 30 this year. Since the launch of the scheme, the state government has disbursed Rs 507.14 crore to the beneficiaries of the yojana. It includes Rs 247.12 crore to cow-dung sellers and Rs 244.95 crore to gauthan committees and women self-help groups.

Over 200,000 litres of natural paint made from cow-dung has been manufactured in the state, the spokesperson said, adding that the state government had proposed to create 95 manufacturing units, of which 49 had been set up.

The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.

Releasing the fresh instalment, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel disbursed Rs 18.47 crore to beneficiaries of the yojana on Wednesday. It includes Rs 5.05 crore to cattle herders, farmers, and landless individuals.

The spokesperson said women’s self-help groups were in activities such as manufacturing cow-dung paint, vermicompost, and fertilisers. They are also engaged in vegetable and mushroom cultivation, poultry, fish and goat farming, and animal husbandry.

As many as 17,486 women’s self-help groups, with a membership of 205,817, are associated with gauthans in the state.