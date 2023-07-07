Isro invites public to see launch of Chandrayaan-3; here's how to do it

The historic launch of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for July 14 and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has invited Indian citizens to participate. Isro has announced that spectators can witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

The registration link is lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO , and interested parties can register there for an exclusive viewing experience.

Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3:



????LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 ????️Mission:

The launch is now scheduled for

????July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST

from SDSC, Sriharikota



Stay tuned for the updates! — ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

The stadium-shaped launch-view gallery at the Sriharikota can accommodate 5,000 people. It provides a clear line of sight to the two launch pads of the Sriharikota Range. Visitors can see launches with their naked eyes in real-time from this gallery.

In order to visually explain the various intricacies of launcher and satellites, large screens are also positioned. Additionally, pre and post-launch activities are broadcast and explained to the viewers through these screens.

Major attraction of Space Theme Park

Rocket Garden

All the stunning Isro launch vehicles, including the Sounding Rocket, SLV, ASLV, PSLV, GSLV, and Mk-III models, will be realised. Along with photo points, lawns will be built. The rocket garden will have a fountain in the centre.

Launch View Gallery

The Space Port of India naturally draws tourists who want to see the launch procedures and support our country's pride. Thousands of viewers could watch the launch from the launch view gallery.

Space Museum

The Space Museum offers a revealing account of the Indian Space Programme from its earliest days. Six sections, including history, education, technology, applications, global, and the future, tell the tale of the Indian Space Programme.

How to sign up for the Chandrayaan-3 launch event?

Aadhar cards, driving licences, or any other government-issued ID should be brought if you plan to visit the centre.

You must also provide information like the number of visitors, their details, mobile number, and email address in order to register.

Where to watch Isro's GSLV-F12 launch?

You can watch the live stream of the launch on Isro's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@isroofficial5866 . For people watching from home, the launch will be telecast on Doordarshan.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is slated to launch at 2:35 pm on July 14, with the lander anticipated to soft-land on the Moon on August 23 or 24.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which will be launched by the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III) (previously known as GSLV Mk III), is made up of three modules: propulsion, lander, and rover (which is housed inside the lander).