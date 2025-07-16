Home / India News / Balasore student death: Police use water cannon to disperse protestors

Balasore student death: Police use water cannon to disperse protestors

Police also detained the BJD workers who are protesting over the Balasore student's death by self-immolation

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers
A BJD worker demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi I Representative Image: ANI news
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police on Wednesday used water cannon to disperse BJD workers, protesting against the Odisha government after a 20-year-old girl self-immolated because of alleged sexual harassment by her teacher.

Police also detained the BJD workers who are protesting over the Balasore student's death by self-immolation.

Odisha's main opposition party, Biju Janata Dal, took to the streets today, calling for 'Balasore Bandh' in protest against the Odisha government after a 20-year-old girl self-immolated because of alleged sexual harassment by her teacher.

The BJD workers burnt tyres on the roads in Balasore, expressing anger over the "inaction" of the government that led the girl to self-immolate herself in protest of the sexual harassment.

A BJD worker demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

Earlier, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticised the Odisha government, calling their administration a "failed system" and blamed their inaction for the death of a Balasore college student.

Patnaik said that her death "was not an accident" but a result of a system that "remained silent instead of helping".

"It is even more disturbing to think how a failed system can take someone's life. The most painful part is that this was not an accident but rather the result of a system that remained silent instead of helping. Struggling for justice, the girl ultimately closed her eyes," Naveen Patnaik said in a post on X.

Emphasising the alleged inaction by the administration, Patnaik said that the student was ignored by the authority before despite repeated attempts to seek help.

"With great courage, she had written to the college principal, informing them about the sexual harassment she had faced. Even after being ignored by the college authorities, she did not give up. To seek justice, she reached out to the Higher Education Minister, the Chief Minister's office, and even a Union Minister. She also personally met the Balasore MP to share her plight," Patnaik said.

On Monday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed the death of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who had attempted self-immolation.

The Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said in a statement that the patient was brought to the casualty on July 12 and was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Himachal rains: 257 roads, 151 DTR units, 171 water supply schemes affected

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

UGC forms fact finding committee in Odisha student's self immolation case

Office demand in Navi Mumbai rises 40% in 2024, to grow further: CRE Matrix

Delhi to see more monsoon showers; AQI improves, rain likely till July 21

Topics :sex crimesOdisha govtProtestrape case

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story