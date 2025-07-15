Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Balasore student death: Failed system can take life, says Patnaik

Balasore student death: Failed system can take life, says Patnaik

With great courage, Patnaik said the student had written to the college principal, informing them about the sexual harassment she had faced

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

The former chief minister said the brave student also personally met the Balasore MP to share her plight. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the death of the college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor was due to "failure of the system".

Expressing his grief over the death of the college student, Patnaik in a long social media post said: "It is even more disturbing to think how a failed system can take someone's life. The most painful part is that this was not an accident, but rather the result of a system that remained silent instead of helping. Struggling for justice, the girl ultimately closed her eyes."  With great courage, Patnaik said the student had written to the college principal, informing them about the sexual harassment she had faced. "Even after being ignored by the college authorities, she did not give up. To seek justice, she reached out to the Higher Education minister, the Chief Minister's office, and even a Union minister," Patnaik said.

 

The former chief minister said the brave student also personally met the Balasore MP to share her plight. "If even one person had taken responsibility and intervened personally, perhaps the girl's life could have been saved. She did not lose her life solely due to physical trauma but also because of the negligence of the state government, which left her alone in her struggle," Patnaik said.

The BJD president said: "The entire sequence of events reveals that this is nothing less than institutional betrayala planned injustice. I once again urge the Honourable Governor to ensure that not only the college authorities but also those in power, who failed to take any action despite the victim's desperate pleas, are held accountable."  "May the departed soul find eternal peace. I pray once again to Lord Jagannath to grant strength and courage to the family members to face this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Patnaik said in a social media post.

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore died on Monday night at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after fighting for her life for three days.

She set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed her. She had suffered 95 per cent burns.

The principal and the HoD of the Education Department of the college in Balasore have been arrested in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Balasore student death: Rahul says country wants answers not PM's silence

Jairam Ramesh

Parl discussed 1962 China invasion: Cong calls for border situation talks

Naib Tehsildar

BJP welcomes CAT stay on Urdu mandate for Naib Tehsildar posts in J&K

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah grappled by J&K cops as he tries to visit martyrs' grave

Mayawati

BSP's Mayawati takes jab at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'job promises'

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon