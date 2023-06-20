Balasore tragedy: No staff missing, all cooperating with CBI, says Railways

The South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday clarified that none of its staff is missing or absconding and all are cooperating the CBI in its probe into triple-train mishap in Odisha.

"There are some media reports that one of the staff is missing/absconding. However, it is to be clarified that all the staff are part of CBI and CRS enquiry. None of the staff are missing/absconding," the SER said in a statement.

The CBI had sealed the rented house of the junior engineer (signal) on Monday as no one was there at the house.

At least 292 people were killed in the triple train crash that took place on June 2 evening.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to meet the Bahanaga locals, who initially carried out the rescue operation and saved many lives.

--IANS

