Home / India News / Ban BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas, says Gopal Rai

Ban BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas, says Gopal Rai

He conducted a surprise inspection of Kashmere Gate ISBT for diesel buses coming from NCR states as per the Delhi Government's efforts to tackle vehicular pollution

ANI
Photo: X @AapKaGopalRai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Amid deteriorating air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday called the Centre to impose a stringent ban on buses running on subpar diesel and put a ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He conducted a surprise inspection of Kashmere Gate ISBT for diesel buses coming from NCR states as per the Delhi Government's efforts to tackle vehicular pollution.

"The Environment Minister stated that the central government should implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Minister Gopal Rai further informed that from November 1st, checking will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points," read the release from the office of the minister.

Gopal Rai said, "At present, pollution generated from vehicles is increasing. All buses in Delhi are running on CNG. More than 800 electric buses are also running in Delhi. However due to BS III and BS IV diesel buses running in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan NCR area, pollution is increasing in Delhi. During the inspection at ISBT, it was found that all the buses that have come here from UP and Haryana are BS III and BS IV buses. None of the buses have come from there with electric and CNG. That is why we demand that the Centre implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan."

The Environment Minister mentioned that the drivers of diesel buses coming from NCR states were also made aware today that only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses can come to Delhi from November 1st.

From November 1, a checking campaign will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points. Action will be taken against any buses which do not follow the rules.

"Pollution generated from NCR states has an impact on Delhi. Therefore, only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses should be allowed within NCR. A complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses should be implemented there. The Delhi government is running several campaigns to reduce vehicular pollution. Such as the 'Red light On-Gaadi off' campaign, PUC checking campaign," the minister added.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

Andhra train accident: Vaishnaw speaks with CM, updates him on situation

Andhra accident: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Andhra accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: ECoR

India carried out big operation to bring citizens from conflicts zones: EAM

20-member team led by ADGP to probe Kalamassery blast case: Vijayan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gopal RaiBusesDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityelectric buses

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story