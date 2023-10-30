Ban BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas, says Gopal Rai

Amid deteriorating air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday called the Centre to impose a stringent ban on buses running on subpar diesel and put a ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He conducted a surprise inspection of Kashmere Gate ISBT for diesel buses coming from NCR states as per the Delhi Government's efforts to tackle vehicular pollution.

"The Environment Minister stated that the central government should implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Minister Gopal Rai further informed that from November 1st, checking will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points," read the release from the office of the minister.

Gopal Rai said, "At present, pollution generated from vehicles is increasing. All buses in Delhi are running on CNG. More than 800 electric buses are also running in Delhi. However due to BS III and BS IV diesel buses running in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan NCR area, pollution is increasing in Delhi. During the inspection at ISBT, it was found that all the buses that have come here from UP and Haryana are BS III and BS IV buses. None of the buses have come from there with electric and CNG. That is why we demand that the Centre implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan."

The Environment Minister mentioned that the drivers of diesel buses coming from NCR states were also made aware today that only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses can come to Delhi from November 1st.

From November 1, a checking campaign will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points. Action will be taken against any buses which do not follow the rules.

"Pollution generated from NCR states has an impact on Delhi. Therefore, only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses should be allowed within NCR. A complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses should be implemented there. The Delhi government is running several campaigns to reduce vehicular pollution. Such as the 'Red light On-Gaadi off' campaign, PUC checking campaign," the minister added.