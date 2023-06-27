Home / India News / Bandh against delimitation proposal affects normal life in Assam, 300 held

Bandh against delimitation proposal affects normal life in Assam, 300 held

The number of vehicles was lower than usual in the three districts and the protestors were seen urging people who had come out on the streets to return home

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 300 protestors were detained in three districts of Assam's Barak Valley on Tuesday during a 12-hour bandh called by political parties to protest against the delimitation exercise of constituencies in the state, the draft proposal for which was published last week.

The bandh, initially called by the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) and later supported by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and the AIUDF, began at 5 am with shops and business establishments closed in Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts of the Valley.

Schools and government offices remained open but attendance was thin.

The number of vehicles was lower than usual in the three districts and the protestors were seen urging people who had come out on the streets to return home.

The police detained over 300 protestors, including Congress MLA from Karimganj (North) Kamalakhya De Purukayastha, and the party's Cachar district president Abhijit Paul.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said protestors from all parties have been detained as they were preventing people to go out for work.

"These are preventive arrests. We are trying to help the common people", he said.

According to the draft delimitation proposal published by the Election Commission, the number of assembly seats in the three districts will be reduced to 13 from the existing 15. There was also a proposal for a change in names of a few constituencies.

Several political leaders, including from the ruling BJP, have expressed their dissatisfaction over the draft proposals.

Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, representing the Dholai assembly seat, said people of his constitutency are unhappy with the proposal for changing the name of the constituency from Dholai to Narsingpur.

Congress MLA Kamalakhya De Purukayastha said that the delimitation draft is a "conspiracy against the people of Barak Valley and also against a particular community".

In the draft delimitation document released on June 20, the poll body has proposed to retain the number of assembly seats in Assam at 126 and the Lok Sabha constituencies at 14.

The commission has also planned to alter the geographical boundaries of most of the constituencies, both assembly and the Lok Sabha, while eliminating some seats and creating a few new ones.

Also Read

Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff: All you need to know

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

No information when delimitation will be over, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Protests continue in Assam against delimitation proposals amid dissent

2022 saw delimitation process' completion, electoral rolls' revision in JK

Decision to cut import duty on US apples to harm Himachal farmers: Cong

Jungle raj prevailing in Delhi as it gears up for G20 Summit: CM Kejriwal

CM Mamata's helicopter makes emergency landing near Siliguri due to weather

UP launches 'Operation Conviction' for cow slaughter, child abuse cases

Atiq Ahmad's sister moves SC seeking inquiry into 'extra-judicial killings'

Topics :AssamProtest

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story