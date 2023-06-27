The Uttar Pradesh Police Department on Monday launched 'Operation Conviction' to combat criminals and mafias in the state.

Authorities claim that the initiative will expedite the prosecution of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act , as well as those involving cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape, and murder.

According to a senior police official, 'Operation Conviction' will ensure the immediate arrest of criminals, the collection of strong evidence against them, quality investigation, and effective representation of cases in courts so that they are punished in the shortest amount of time.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said in an official statement that each commissionerate/district will be required to identify 20 cases in each category under 'Operation Conviction' in addition to cases registered under the POCSO Act.



Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar, says "Strict actions are being taken against criminals in the state since 2017. 'Operation Conviction' has been initiated, under this, in addition to all the charges under the POCSO Act, crimes of rape, murder, robbery, dacoity, religious…



To ensure that victims receive prompt justice, charges will be framed within three days of the chargesheet being filed, and the trial will be completed within 30 days.

“Since 2017, the state government has been carrying out a crackdown on mafias under its zero-tolerance policy. Continuing with its policy, the government has launched ‘Operation Conviction’ to identify 20 cases in each district,” DGP Vijaya Kumar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

In addition, police commissioners/district police chiefs will work with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite the acquisition of lab reports related to the crime.

A monitoring cell will be established in the office of each police commissioner or district police chief to monitor the daily progress of the cases. This cell will be led by a gazetted officer who will ensure the speedy trial of cases identified under 'Operation Conviction.'

A web portal is also being developed to allow senior police officials at the DGP office in the state capital to monitor the progress of these cases on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported on May 25 that the state has witnessed 186 encounters since March 2017. This equates to the police killing more than one alleged criminal every 15 days.

Between 2017-22, the number of police shootings to injure (usually in the leg) has risen to 5,046 — more than 30 alleged criminals were shot at and injured every 15 days.

According to the report, 96 of the 186 people killed in police encounters faced murder charges, two of whom faced molestation and gang rape charges, and POCSO.