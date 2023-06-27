Home / India News / Jungle raj prevailing in Delhi as it gears up for G20 Summit: CM Kejriwal

Jungle raj prevailing in Delhi as it gears up for G20 Summit: CM Kejriwal

If given the charge of law and order, the AAP government will make Delhi the "safest city" in the country, he claimed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday targeted the Centre and the Lt Governor over Delhi's law-and-order situation following a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, claiming "jungle raj" was prevailing in a city gearing up for the G20 Summit.

If given the charge of law and order, the AAP government will make Delhi the "safest city" in the country, he claimed.

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate new electric vehicle charging stations, Kejriwal said, "It seems that the Centre does not have a solid plan to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi.

"Some men carried out a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan underpass. The G20 Summit will be held near the underpass. People are feeling unsafe in Delhi. This is 'jungle raj'," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also cited another incident and asked, "What is happening in Delhi? Should the national capital have a law and order situation like this?"

Last week, Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena had shared accusatory letters over the law-and order-situation in the national capital.

Accusing the LG of interfering in the work of the AAP dispensation, Kejriwal said, "The only reason behind the current (law-and-order) situation is that the Centre and LG are using all their energy in stopping the work of the Delhi government.

"They are thinking about how to stop our schools, mohalla clinics, water supply and electricity. I request them to allow us to do our work and they should focus on their work. If you are not able to handle law and order, give us the responsibility. We will make Delhi the safest city in the country," he had said.

Also Read

AAP to gherao LG's residence over 'weak' law-and-order situation in Delhi

CM Kejriwal demands L-G Saxena's resignation over Pragati Maidan robbery

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

AAP accuses Centre of boosting criminals' morale as crimes shot up in Delhi

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Decision to cut import duty on US apples to harm Himachal farmers: Cong

CM Mamata's helicopter makes emergency landing near Siliguri due to weather

UP launches 'Operation Conviction' for cow slaughter, child abuse cases

Atiq Ahmad's sister moves SC seeking inquiry into 'extra-judicial killings'

1,500 detained, 270 vehicles seized in during night patrol: Delhi Police

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiCrimePragati Maidan

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story