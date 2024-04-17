Bank holiday on Ram Navami 2024: Check state-wise complete holiday list

Banks are closed today, April 17, on account of Ram Navami. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, public and private sector banks are closed in several states.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, several ceremonies are being organised in Ayodhya and other Ram temples across the country.

The bank holiday list is available on the RBI's official website, https://www.rbi.org.in/. The holidays are categorised into three groups — holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank account closing holidays, and real-time gross settlement holidays.

Will Ram Navami be a bank holiday?

Yes, Ram Navami will be a bank holiday as it is a major Hindu festival commemorating Lord Ram's birth anniversary. It is a bank holiday in several states.

States where Banks will remain closed on account of Ram Navami

Banks will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh for Ram Navami.

Other bank holidays in April 2024

April 19: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024- Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan

April 20: Garia Puja, Banks to remain shut in Tripura

April 26: Election in Bangalore

Lok Sabha elections 2024 bank holidays

The Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven stages, the first phase will be held on April 19, the second on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the last one on June 1, 2024.

The Rajasthan government announced a paid bank holiday for all employees working in the government and private sector establishments on the Lok Sabha election day in the state. The state government offices and education institutions will remain shut on April 19, 2024, to enable voters to exercise their voting rights.

Will online transactions be accessible on Ram Navami?

On April 17, customers will not be able to carry out transactions like withdrawals and deposits at bank branches. However, banking services will be accessible online or through mobile banking apps.