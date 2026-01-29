Baramati plane crash investigation progressing expeditiously: MoCA

The investigation into the Learjet 45 plane crash, which took place in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, is proceeding expeditiously and will be completed within a defined timeframe, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Thursday.

“A team of three officers from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Delhi, and another team of three officers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai regional office, reached the crash site on January 28 (Wednesday),” the ministry said in a statement.

AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar also arrived at the site the same day. “The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered,” it said.

“Following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately by the MoCA. Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority... The MoCA remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe, strictly in accordance with established standard operating procedures (SOPs) and laid-down guidelines,” it added. A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by charter flight operator VSR Ventures Private Limited, crash-landed at Baramati airport early Wednesday. There were five personnel on board, including Pawar, a personal security officer, an attendant, and two pilots. The DGCA last conducted a regulatory audit of VSR Ventures in February 2025. No “level 1” findings were issued, meaning no serious safety violations were identified during that audit, the DGCA said.