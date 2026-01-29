Associate Sponsors

Five Delhi schools receive bomb threats; declared hoax after thorough check

The DFS confirmed that Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka have received threats

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threats, police said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:53 PM IST
Five schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Thursday morning. It was later declared a hoax following sweeping searches by security agencies.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the threats was received around 8.30 am, which led to a thorough checking of the premises by multiple security agencies.

The DFS confirmed that Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka have received threats.

On the other hand, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate sent out a message to the parents of its students, informing them about the security threat.

Police and fire authorities were immediately informed, triggering evacuation protocols and anti-sabotage checks. "Following standard operating procedures, nothing suspicious was found," a DFS officer said, adding that the threat had been declared a hoax.

The Sardar Patel Vidyalaya administration informed parents that a security threat had been received in the morning, and authorities were immediately alerted. The school said a bomb squad team conducted a thorough inspection of the entire campus.

"We are relieved to inform you that the premises have been declared completely safe for use. Student safety remains our highest priority, and all necessary protocols were followed promptly and responsibly. Classes will continue as usual today," the message read.

Police sources said local police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to sweep the campuses. Students and staff were moved to safe areas in some schools, they added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threats, police said.

On Wednesday, the Dwarka court complex received a similar bomb threat, which was declared a hoax.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

